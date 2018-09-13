Home » Phones I spent 3 months with the LG G7 ThinQ: Best All Around Experience Phones I spent 3 months with the LG G7 ThinQ: Best All Around Experience

So I have been using the LG G7 ThinQ for 3 months as one of my daily drivers. To say that this is not the best LG Android phone to date, will be an understatement. It is built right, has the right specs and performed better than I thought. These are my thoughts about what I think most of you consider as “whys” when purchasing a phone.

Build and Looks

The G7 ThinQ is one the best looking phones I have used to date. It is thin, looks awesomely good in black and is comfortable to hold. If you own an LG V30, you will definitely be familiar with the looks of the ThinQ. The back of the phone is made out of glass as you’d expect from a flagship phone. It is a fingerprint magnet for sure but damn it looks nice. The available colors are Platinum Gray, Raspberry Rose, Moroccan Blue and Aurora Black. I am also a fan of round edges and the 19:55:9 aspect ratio. Let’s not forget about the IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Audio

I am a bit of an audiophile. I love me some good sound for sure. The G7 ThinQ comes with a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC and a Boombox speaker. This gives it the best sounding music I have had in a phone since the HTC 10. On top of that, LG has 3.5mm audio jack for those if us who are still using old school aka better sounding headphones to listen to music or watch movies. To appreciate how good the sound is on this phone I highly recommend listening to music service lite Tidal which offer Hi-Fi format and pair with high quality headphone like the Sony WH1000XM2. You can also set sound profiles and play around with the EQ system to match those beautiful audio tastes of yours.

Should you choose to use the phone speakers for sound, you will be pleased thanks to a resonance chamber which LG uses to amplify the sound being pushed out to you. A major THUMBS UP for LG.

Not my favorite aspect of this phone but it is not bad. LG decided to go with a 6.1-inch QHD+ LCD screen with an usual 19:5:9 aspect ratio and a great 3120 x 1440 resolution. This is not OLED technology like the one used by Samsung but it is fine and will do the job. Here is to hoping that LG uses the same tech used on their best-selling Smart TVs on their phones.

Battery Life

The G7 ThinQ comes with a respectable 3,000 mAh battery which gives it an OKAY battery life. It’s not the best by any means. My unit lasted for almost a whole day with close 3 to 3:30 hours of screen time. I consider myself a power user. I have about 6 emails syncing all the time, check social media, watch YouTube videos, browse and take pictures. I do game but not that much.

Camera

There 2 rear cameras in the back. a 16-Megapixel with f/1.6 and another 16-Megapixel with f/1.9. The front camera is an 8MP shooter. LG included an AI mode which is said to make the camera smarter. What this basically means is that when you point it an object, the AI tech automatically adjusts the camera to take the best picture possible. On top of that, it is paired with Google Lens. Overall, the G7 ThinQ camera performs very well and this where in my opinion LG doesn’t get enough credit.

Misc

$750 price tag is a bit steep. LG should put in the $599-$650 range in my humble opinion. There is way too much competition at this price range from companies like OnePlus and now Xiaomi.

Wireless charging is big plus.

Fingerprint reader is in the back of the phone under the dual camera. It is by far the best-placed reader in any phone I used.

Power button is on the side of the phone

LG’s UX skin is not as bad as you’d think. It got slimmed down.

Software Updates are almost non-existent.

