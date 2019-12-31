Home » Applications This is how you enable RCS messaging ApplicationsNews This is how you enable RCS messaging

Just in case you live in another planet and you are not aware, RCS, which stands for Rich Communication Services, has been available in the US since last month. RCS messaging is basically a more updated version of the current texting app your phones have.

RCS is meant to compete with the popular Apple messaging app iMessage. It is offers large file sharing up to 105MB, read and typing live indicators, video calling, group chat and more. The roll-out has been dragged here in the US thanks to the involvement of our beloved carriers. Thankfully, Google decided it was time for us to get a taste of the new tech.

To activate RCS on your Android phone, follow these steps:

Open the Google Messages app

Click on the 3 dots on the right top side on the app

Tap “Settings”

Tap “Chat Features” and then enable

So far the available options with RCS are Send read receipts, Show typing indicators, Resend messages if undelivered and Auto-download files you receive over mobile data.

Have you used RCS yet?