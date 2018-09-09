Home » News The Razer Phone is only $399 for a limited time, get your gaming on for cheap NewsPhones The Razer Phone is only $399 for a limited time, get your gaming on for cheap

The Razer Phone is only $399 folks for a very limited time. In case you never heard of it, this is the first phone to have a 120 Hz display and it also happens to be a gaming phone.

Unlike most phones out there, the Razer Phone is almost free of bloatware and offer a near Android stock software experience. One of my favorite features are the dual front-facing speakers and amps. It sounds better than anything I have seen before. It also packs a nice and powerful Snapdragon 835 processor, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage plus microSD support to up to 2TB, 4,000 mAh battery, 12MP dual rear cameras (zoom and wide), 8MP front camera and of course the 120 Hz 5.7-inch 1440 x 2560 display with HDR support.

By using the code WOOHOO, you will save $300 of $699, making the Razer Phone a bargain at $399. This deal will end today September 9! Link is below.

Buy | Razer Phone