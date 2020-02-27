Home » News The LG V60 ThinQ 5G is here, comes with LG Dual Screen, 8K recording NewsPhones The LG V60 ThinQ 5G is here, comes with LG Dual Screen, 8K recording

LG announced earlier today the release of their newest flagship phone, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G. The coolest thing about this phone is the ability to use it as a standalone device but also pair it with the LG Dual Screen. If you’re considering the new Samsung Galaxy S20, you should definitely take a look at the V60 especially at $200 less.

Spec-wise, the LG V60 will pack the Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage with microSD support (up to 2TB), 5,000 mAh battery, Android 10, 5G modem, Quad Dac, headphone jack and IP68. It has 6.8-inch, 20.5:9, FHD+ P-OLED displays which is slightly larger than the one found on the G8X ThinQ . In addition, you will find dual rear cameras including a 64MP standard lens, a 13MP wide-angle lens and one standard 10MP front camera. It is worth noting that the V60 supports 8K recording.

The LG V60 ThinQ with a free secondary display and the latest top of the line specs (headphone jack, 8K recording, high-end audio is said to sell at just under $1000 – cheaper than the new Samsung flagship. More info to come in the coming weeks.

via PRNewswire







