T-Mobile OnePlus 7 Pro gets awaited Android 10 update

December 30, 2019

If you think owning an “unlocked” phone would get you updates early, think again. The T-Mobile OnePlus 7 Pro is finally getting the Android 10 update, months after the other unlocked models of the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Once you get the prompt to update, the OS version will be upgraded to Oxygen OS 10.0.1 with a November Android Security patch. the software version also changed to 10.0.1.GM31CB and is close to 2 GB in size.

As you should do for an any major update, make sure you back up the important stuff and most importantly have enough space available to install the update. Enjoy!

