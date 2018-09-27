Home » News Samsung to release the Galaxy Note 9 Midnight Black, Cloud Silver colors in October NewsPhones Samsung to release the Galaxy Note 9 Midnight Black, Cloud Silver colors in October

Save Saved Removed 0

If the Ocean Blue or Lavender Purple colors of the Note 9 aren’t your thing, Samsung just announced today that they will be launching the Midnight Black and Cloud Silver colors in October. I am honestly still puzzled onto why Samsung didn’t initially release the Note 9 in black on August 24 like they did for past Note models.

The Cloud Silver Note 9 will be up for sale on October 5 exclusively at Best Buy store, BestBuy.com and Samsung.com. On the other hand, the black model in the 128GB iteration will be available on October 12 while the 512GB one will be available on October 26.

Prices should remain the same. According to BestBuy.com, it looks like the new colors will be available for AT&T, Sprint, Verizon and unlocked. For more information, hit the link below.

Via Samsung