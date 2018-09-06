Home » News Opinion: Samsung handling of Note 9 pre-orders is pathetic NewsPhones Opinion: Samsung handling of Note 9 pre-orders is pathetic

Samsung is pathetic at handling pre-orders and this is not good. Let me explain. When the Note 9 was announced on August 9 in NYC, it received a lot of positive feedback from the tech media which translated in lots of orders not only from Samsung.com but from a slew of authorized dealers. Samsung started taking pre-orders on August 9 offering some really good deals to folks looking to trade their phones and freebies like the free AKG N60 wireless headphones or Fortnite skin and V-Bucks.

The Note 9 is not a cheap phone. Starting at $999 for the 128GB/6GB models and $1249 for the 512GB/8GB, you’d think that folks would go for the cheaper option. That is probably true to a certain point but it looks like the 512GB model (especially the blue color) is what a lot of people went after. Just head to Samsung.com and you will see that the estimated shipping date of the Ocean Blue 512GB is September 30th, a month after the August 24 official release date. Samsung did not anticipate such a high demand for sure and they’re handling it pretty bad in my opinion.

Folks have pre-ordered the Note 9 on or after 08/09 and before August 24 and were promised a launch day delivery. To be fair, a good number of people received their phones a few days early. Another good number of customers are currently still waiting for their $1250 phones. They’re eager to get their hands on the best Samsung phone to date. However, their shipping deadlines have now elapsed and there is no word from Samsung. Many think that the South Korean company should have been transparent about the lack of stock with them. Here are some of them are saying on Android Central’s forums:

“After reading the horror stories of Samsung’s trade in process I decided not to take the $450 gamble. I went to BB got $400 plus $150 BB gift card and $70 wireless charger. Cancelled Samsung preorder on the spot.”

“Its more the fact with me there are no communications, no information, nothing unless you start it your self and then it’s wrong or a lie. Don’t see why I opted for order updates to be texted to me when there are no updates. After 20+ days no updates. Even there app and site cant seem to know if it’s in preorder or backorder (each reports the opposite). And it’s not anxiety… it just pisses me off.”

“Is it smart or dumb. As people wait and can’t get any straight answers they will not want to deal with it again. This is my first preorder with Samsung and it will never happen again. If my household good weren’t on a ship from japan I would probably be tossing every piece of Samsung equipment I own. I have preordered with apple and they shipped on time.”

Samsung is missing the mark in terms of customer service. The delays in shipping and poor communication about order status leave a lot to be desired. Although this is not specifically related to the product, it does affect the overall customer experience with it.

How about you? Have you received your Note 9 yet or are you still waiting? Let us know below.

