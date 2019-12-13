Home » News Ring brings festive spirit to its Video Doorbell News Ring brings festive spirit to its Video Doorbell

With the holidays approaching, Ring announced a plethora of Christmas-themed sounds for its Video Doorbell. If your tree and light are up already, why not add a little bit more of the holiday spirit to your Ring Doorbell?

You can now download these holiday sounds to your Chime or Chime Pro:

Thanksgiving Turkey

Deck the Halls

Elves

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Hark, the Herald Angels Sing

Ho Ho Ho!

Jingle Bells 1

Jingle Bells 2

Silent Night

Sleigh Bells

I have a Little Dreidel

Ma’oz Tzur

Oh Hanukkah

You’re probably wondering how to install these sounds. It is easy. All you have to do is open the Ring app, tap on the image of your chime, tap “Chime Tones” then you will see the list of new tones there. After selecting your favorite tone, click on “save.”

Ring also announced that the release of 3 new decorative faceplates for the Ring Video Doorbell 2. They each sell for $15 at ring.com. I’d personally prefer a NY Giants faceplate. For more info, hit the source link below.

via Ring