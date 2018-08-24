Home » News PSA: The Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Watch are available today NewsPhonesWearables PSA: The Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Watch are available today

In case you needed a reminder, the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Watch are both available for purchase from Samsung.com (if you can get it) and other authorized resellers. Some of the pre-orders promotions have ended as of yesterday. So if you haven’t pre-ordered yet, chances are you won’t get the free AKG headphone, 15,000 V-Bucks (and Fortnite skin) or both. However, you can now get a free dual wireless charger and your choice of a Samsung case for free with the purchase of the Note 9.

Keep in mind that there may shortages of the phone especially the 512GB Blue model. I have yet to receive my pre-order from Samsung.com. I was actually told that it is on back-order until “next week.” I should say that I am not surprised that Samsung is delaying orders because they failed to secure enough product to face the high demand. Should you need a Note 9 ASAP, you can always get the 128GB model which in my opinion is more available than the 512GB one.

The Galaxy Watch is also available today coming in 2 sizes: 46mm and 42 mm and is priced between $329 and $399. It is pretty much a minor upgrade from the popular Gear S3 with a little facelift. Keep in mind, Samsung decided to omit the MST technology that is used with Samsung Pay and instead uses NFC only for contactless payments. If you prefer to have LTE in your smartwatch, you’d have to get it at T-Mobile.

PSA: Currently Costco is offering the best deal out there for the 128GB Note 9. Read here.

