PSA: Mobvoi’s TicWatch E2, TicWatch S2 now available

Following their January 8th announcement, Mobvoi launched its latest WearOS watches today. The TicWatch E2 and the TicWatch S2 can now be purchased on Mobvoi.com and Amazon for $159.99 and $179.99 respectively.

The TicWatch E2 and S2 both sport the Snapdragon 2100 Wear chipset, a 30% increase in battery (now 415mAh), waterproof rating of 5 ATM (can withstand pressure of being submerged in water up to 50m), latest WearOS version, Bluetooth 4.1, WiFi, GPS, heart-rate sensor, and more. Not only it works with Android phones but also with iPhones.

If mobile payments are your thing, you should know that NFC is lacking on both watches. Other than that, I’d say that for the price and quality, both of these smartwatches are definitely worth a look. Stay tuned for our review!

Links:

TicWatch E2: Amazon | Mobvoi

TicWatch S2: Amazon | Movboi