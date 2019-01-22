[Press Release] The Honor View20 launches worldwide today

Honor announced today the release of their newest flagship, the Honor View20. Everyone in tech media is raving about how good this handset is and how the drop notch is the best idea ever to replacing the ugly rectangular notches found in many Android devices on the market. That is not all of it. The View20 has 48-megapixel camera with a telescopic zoom which is also something to consider when looking at this phone. Early tests show that it is going to rival the best phone cameras out there. The front camera is 25-megapixel which will bring your selfie game to another level.

Honor partnered with Epic Games to give its customers the best experience playing Fortnite. That is thanks to a powerful 7nm Kirin 980 AI chipset, liquid cooling system and humongous 4,000 mAh battery.

The View20 is definitely going to be the phone to watch for in 2019. Pricing starts at €569 for the 6GB RAM/128GB model and €649 for the 8GB RAM/256GB model . For more info, hit the presser below.

HONOR VIEW20 SETS NEW SMARTPHONE STANDARDS WITH WORLD’S FIRST TECHNOLOGIES

22,January, 2019–HONOR, a leading smartphone e–brand, has launchedits latest flagship smartphone, HONOR View20, for consumers worldwide. At the announcement event held in Paris, HONOR highlighted five world’s first featuresof HONOR View20, including:smartphone 48MP camera,25MPin-screenfront camera,7nm Kirin 980 AI chipset, AITriple-Antenna Wi-Fi technology and the aurora nanotexture design. In acknowledgement of these feats of engineering, HONOR View20 won numerousawards at CES 2019 in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Mr. George Zhao, president of HONOR,said: “Around the globe, HONOR’s View series smartphones are winning over professional reviewers and fans alike by offering groundbreaking technology and industry-best performance. HONOR’s fans are incredibly active and dynamic, and they require smartphones which offer the best performance. HONOR View20 is designed with their needs in mind. The reviews from CES 2019 are in, and we’re excited to now offer this must-have phone to users worldwide!”

Unrivaled in smartphone photography

HONOR View20’s rear camera is the first to be powered by the SONY IMX586 48MP sensor, witha 1/2–inch large CMOS, andequivalent 1.6μm pixels in Quad Bayer array. The sensor, boosted by the Kirin 980 chipset,supportsnew 48MP AI Ultra Claritymode to produce photos withunmatched detail and clarity.

The camera takes several 48MP pictures at once, and collates the best details from each photo to createone 48MP picture. The Kirin 980’s dual–NPU processes the photo using an advanced AI algorithm – the quality of the photo is assessed, details in dark areas are optimized, and colors are adjusted to appear more vivid.

HONOR has partnered with National Geographic to illustrate the beautiful photos made possibleby this unrivaled technology.After experimenting with the new 48MP camera, National Geographic photographer Robbie Shone said, “I appreciate HONOR View20’s superb clarity and telescopic zoom, which allow you to takeexceptionally detailed photographs even from a distance. This smartphone can capture some of the most vibrant and precious of life’s moments in new, inspiring and exciting ways.”

Another rear camera, the 3D camera is capable of creating a new dimension in photographyand videography,and brings greater usability and fun. The 3D cameracollectsinformation on the shapes of objectsbased upon the time-of-flight of light signals to enabledepth sensing, skeletal tracking and real-time motion capture. This camera can turn HONOR View20 into a motion-controlled gaming console, allowing you to play 3D motion games like never before.Now,it supports Fancy Skiing and Fancy Darts.

New dimension in design

HONOR View20’s stunning design starts with the advanced in-screen front camera design. The innovative All-View display with a front-facing 25MP camera provides a notch-less viewing experience and an outstanding 91.8% screen-to-touch panel ratio.HONOR engineers use advanced holder with buffer design to precisely place the front camera under an ultra-small 4.5mm transparent hole created by advanced lithography processes.HONOR View20 surpasses competing in-screen cameras — maintaining the structure and strength of the display, while ensuring better usability and photo quality.

HONOR View20 is also the first smartphone to use nanolithography to create a nanotexture – a vivid and dynamic V-shape color gradient with gleaming effect on the body. The smartphone’s integrated 3D curved body with an elegant arc design is only 8.1mm thick and consists of a perfect blend of metal and glass texture. The state-of-the-art design is an edgy interpretation of the HONOR brand.

Marking the launch of its new top-of-the-line flagship smartphone, HONOR collaborated with iconic Italian luxury fashion brand Moschino to create an exclusive range of products, including a co-designed Moschino HONOR View20, an embossed phone-cases featuring the iconic Moschino Teddy Bear and specially designed accessories: the perfect fashion-statement for the ultimate phone fashionistas. Gabriele Maggio, CEO of Moschino, participated at the Paris launch to share key insights into the importance of design.

Extreme performance with latest technologies in mind

In celebration of the launch of the HONOR View20, HONOR is collaborating with Epic Games to push the mobile gaming experience of Fortnite to the next level. As part of this collaboration, owners of the HONOR View20 will have exclusive access to the HONOR GUARD outfit in Fortnite.

HONOR View20 possesses next-gen features: 7nm Kirin 980 AI chipset with intelligent dual-NPU; The Liquid Cooling System that can effectively dissipate heat for better performance; The AI triple-antenna Wi-Fi technology prevents the signal from weakening when a user’s hands cover the receiver; a 4,000 mAh battery for long-lasting and uninterrupted gaming; and large internal memory.

Tim Sweeney, Founder and CEO of Epic Games, had this to say about the new phone: “Epic believes delivering high-quality experiences like Fortnite on smartphones is important for the future of games. HONOR View20 is an outstanding piece of hardware, and through this collaboration, we’re excited to announce Fortnite runs at 60 frames per second on Honor View20.”

In addition, HONOR and Epic Games have begun working together to optimize select Honor devices for the Unreal 4 Engine as part of HONOR and Epic Games commitment to push the limits of mobile gaming and bring a console-like experience to gamers everywhere.

A leap into intelligent living

HONOR View20 comes with innovativeAI capabilities which bring a customized, easy-to-use experiences.HONOR View20’s 3D camera and AI capabilityare capable of identifying over 100 kinds of food, and provide calorie information to help you maintain a healthy lifestyle.The AI object identifycan also identify over 300 famous landmarks and 100,000 paintings from around the world.

Also at the Paris launch, HONOR released the new HONOR Watch Magic/Dream, a new smartwatch which is designed for all aspects of daily lives.

HONOR advancing forward

With 170% year-on-year (YoY) growth in overseas markets in 2018, HONOR has made significant strides towardsits goal of becoming a ‘Top–5’ global smartphone brand. Today, HONOR has also announced upgrades to its brand image, with anew moving color logo, new “HONOR MY WORLD” slogan, andnew mission of creating an intelligent world that belongs to the young.In this way, HONOR will continue to offer a stylish all-scenario experience for youth across the globe — setting trends and pioneeringa vibrant culture for the modern world.

HONOR View20 will be available for purchase from January 22, 2019 onwards in select markets, including France, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Finland, Czech Republic, Poland, Russia, Malaysia, India, United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) and Saudi Arabia. The smartphone is available in four colors: midnight black, sapphire blue, MOSCHINO co-designed (phantom blue and phantom red).The retail price is XXX Euros.

HONOR Watch Magic/Dreamwill be available for purchase from January 22, 2019 onwards in select markets, including XXX. HONOR Watch Magic series is available in three colors: lava black, dark blue, and moonlight silver. HONOR Watch Dream series is available in two colors: coral pink and white apricot. The retail price is XXX.