Home » News [Press Release] Samsung unveils the Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e and S10 5G NewsPhones [Press Release] Samsung unveils the Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e and S10 5G

SEOUL / LONDON / SAN FRANCISCO – FEBRUARY 20, 2019 – Celebrating a decade since the launch of the first Galaxy S, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., introduced a new line of premium smartphones: Galaxy S10. With four unique devices, Galaxy S10 line is engineered to meet the distinct needs of today’s smartphone market, so consumers can do more of what they love. Each device delivers a next-generation experience in the categories consumers care about most: groundbreaking innovations in display, camera and performance.

A testament to a decade of innovations, Galaxy S10 is designed for those who want a premium smartphone with powerful performance and sets the stage for the next generation of mobile experiences. For consumers looking for a supercharged device, Galaxy S10+ takes every spec – from display, to camera, to performance – to the next level. Galaxy S10e is built for those who want all the premium essentials in a compact package on a flat screen. Finally, Galaxy S10 5G is created for those who want more of everything and are ready for the fastest available speeds and most powerful features. Featuring the all-new Dynamic AMOLED display, next-generation camera, and intelligent performance, Galaxy S10 line offers consumers more choice and sets a new standard for the smartphone.

“Since its launch ten years ago, the Galaxy S series has stood for premium innovation – offering consumers an incredible experience, and the ability to find the device that’s right for them,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. “Galaxy S10 builds on that incredible legacy, and delivers breakthrough display, camera, and performance innovations. With four premium devices, each built for a unique consumer in mind, Samsung is leveraging a decade of industry leadership to usher in a new era of smartphone technology.”

Introducing the Dynamic AMOLED Display:Full Screen Experience with Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner

Galaxy S10 is made with Samsung’s best screen yet, the world’s first Dynamic AMOLED display. As the first HDR10+-certified smartphone, the display delivers vivid digital content, and with dynamic tone mapping, you’ll see a wider range of color for a brilliant, realistic picture. Galaxy S10’s Dynamic AMOLED display is also VDE-certified for vibrant bright colors1 and extraordinary contrast ratio for even deeper blacks and brighter whites.2

Verified by DisplayMate, you’ll also enjoy exceptionally accurate colors on your mobile device3– even in harsh sunlight. What’s more, the Dynamic AMOLED display also reduces blue light through its TÜV Rheinland certified Eye Comfort display4 without compromising picture quality or adding a filter.

The result of a groundbreaking engineering process, the Galaxy S10’s unique Infinity-O Display packs an array of sensors and camera technology into a hole-in display – so you can maximize your screen real estate without any distractions.

Galaxy S10’s Dynamic AMOLED display also includes the first-ever in-display Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner5 that reads the 3D contours of your physical thumbprint – not a 2D image of it – for improved anti-spoofing. With the world’s first FIDO Alliance Biometric Component certification, this next generation biometrics authentication offers vault-like security to keep your device safe.

Pro-Grade Camera

Building on Samsung’s camera leadership of Dual Pixel and Dual Aperture firsts, Galaxy S10 introduces new camera technology and advanced intelligence that makes it easy to take epic shots and videos:

Ultra Wide Lens : A first for the S Series, Galaxy S10 offers an Ultra Wide Lens with a 123-degree field of view, like the human eye, so what you see is what’s in frame. Perfect for impressive landscape shots, big panoramas and even fitting the entire extended family into the photo, the Ultra Wide Lens ensures that you’ll always be able to capture the full scene.

: A first for the S Series, Galaxy S10 offers an Ultra Wide Lens with a 123-degree field of view, like the human eye, so what you see is what’s in frame. Perfect for impressive landscape shots, big panoramas and even fitting the entire extended family into the photo, the Ultra Wide Lens ensures that you’ll always be able to capture the full scene. Super Steady & High-Quality Video Recording : Galaxy S10 offers Super Steady recording with digital stabilization technology. Whether you’re dancing in the middle of an amazing concert or trying to record every detail of a bumpy bike ride, Super Steady allows you to capture the moment. Both front and rear cameras can shoot in up to UHD quality, and in an industry first, the rear camera gives you the flexibility to record in HDR10+. 6

: Galaxy S10 offers Super Steady recording with digital stabilization technology. Whether you’re dancing in the middle of an amazing concert or trying to record every detail of a bumpy bike ride, Super Steady allows you to capture the moment. Both front and rear cameras can shoot in up to UHD quality, and in an industry first, the rear camera gives you the flexibility to record in HDR10+. AI Camera: Galaxy S10 makes already smart features more accurate with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) so you can get pro-grade shots worth sharing without having to manually select any advanced camera settings. Scene Optimizer can now recognize and more accurately process additional scenes because of the NPU. And with Shot Suggestion, Galaxy S10 offers automatic composition recommendations so you can frame your photo better than ever.

Intelligent Performance Features to Help You Get the Most Out of Your Phone

Galaxy S10 is built with premium hardware and machine-learning-based software that works hard so you don’t have to. From brand new power sharing capabilities to AI-powered performance enhancement and Intelligent Wi-Fi, Galaxy S10 is Samsung’s most intelligent device yet, from the inside out.

Wireless PowerShare7 7 : Samsung introduces Wireless PowerShare on Galaxy S10, making it possible to easily charge Qi-certified smartphone devices and even compatible wearable devices. In addition, Galaxy S10 is capable of charging itself and a second device simultaneously via Wireless PowerShare 8 , while connected to a regular charger, enabling you to leave your second charger at home while on a trip.

: Samsung introduces Wireless PowerShare on Galaxy S10, making it possible to easily charge Qi-certified smartphone devices and even compatible wearable devices. In addition, Galaxy S10 is capable of charging itself and a second device simultaneously via Wireless PowerShare , while connected to a regular charger, enabling you to leave your second charger at home while on a trip. Intelligent Performance : The new AI software on the Galaxy S10 automatically optimizes battery, CPU, RAM, and even device temperature based on how you use your phone, and continues to learn and get better over time. Leveraging AI-capabilities, Galaxy S10 also learns how you use your device to launch your most frequently used apps faster.

: The new AI software on the Galaxy S10 automatically optimizes battery, CPU, RAM, and even device temperature based on how you use your phone, and continues to learn and get better over time. Leveraging AI-capabilities, Galaxy S10 also learns how you use your device to launch your most frequently used apps faster. Intelligent Wi-Fi : Galaxy S10 comes with Intelligent Wi-Fi that allows for an uninterrupted and safe connection by seamlessly switching between Wi-Fi and LTE, as well as alerting you of potentially risky Wi-Fi connections. Galaxy S10 also supports the new Wi-Fi 6 standard, making it possible for better Wi-Fi performance when connected to a compatible router.

: Galaxy S10 comes with Intelligent Wi-Fi that allows for an uninterrupted and safe connection by seamlessly switching between Wi-Fi and LTE, as well as alerting you of potentially risky Wi-Fi connections. Galaxy S10 also supports the new Wi-Fi 6 standard, making it possible for better Wi-Fi performance when connected to a compatible router. Bixby Routines: On Galaxy S10, Bixby automates your routines and provides personalized recommendations to make your life easier. With pre-set and personalized routines, such as Driving and Before Bed routines, which can be customized based on your habits, Galaxy S10 makes things simpler by automatically reducing device touches and cutting steps out of your day.9

A New Era of 5G Connectivity

Just as it did with 2G, 3G and 4G, Samsung is leading the way with 5G—working with major carriers to develop and deploy 5G networking technology. Now, Samsung is putting the power of 5G in consumers’ hands with the Galaxy S10 5G, Samsung’s first flagship 5G smartphone. With the Galaxy S10 5G, consumers on a 5G network can download a full season of a TV show in minutes, play graphics-rich cloud games with virtually no lag, enjoy enhanced VR and AR experiences and stay in touch with friends and family via real-time 4K video calls. To take full advantage of 5G connectivity, the Galaxy S10 5G features the largest-ever Galaxy S series display, the 6.7-inch Infinity-O Display; Samsung’s 3D Depth Camera for 3D-image capturing to power Video Live Focus and Quick Measure; powered by 4,500mAh with Super Fast Charging at 25W.

Best Comes Standard: Galaxy Foundation and Next Level Ecosystem

The Galaxy S10 line offers everything you have come to expect from the Galaxy S series and more—including Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, IP68 water and dust resistance10, a next-generation processor and Samsung services like Bixby, Samsung Health, Samsung Pay and Samsung DeX. You will get the largest storage capacity available on a Galaxy device—the S10+ even comes with 1TB of built-in storage11 –and the ability to add an additional 512GB microSD card for up to 1.5TB.12

Speed : Galaxy S10 gives you the capability to access next-generation Wi-Fi 6 13 , which gives you prioritized and four times faster access 14 over other users in crowded areas, like an airport. Experience lightning fast LTE for downloading and browsing capable of up to 2.0 Gbps for the first time ever 15 .

: Galaxy S10 gives you the capability to access next-generation Wi-Fi 6 , which gives you prioritized and four times faster access over other users in crowded areas, like an airport. Experience lightning fast LTE for downloading and browsing capable of up to 2.0 Gbps for the first time ever . Gaming: Engineered for the best possible gaming experience, the Galaxy S10 is built with AI-based on-device gaming performance optimization software and premium hardware including

Dolby Atmos for gaming mode and a vapor chamber cooling system. Galaxy S10 is also the first mobile device to be optimized for games created on the Unity platform.

Engineered for the best possible gaming experience, the Galaxy S10 is built with AI-based on-device gaming performance optimization software and premium hardware including Dolby Atmos for gaming mode and a vapor chamber cooling system. Galaxy S10 is also the first mobile device to be optimized for games created on the Unity platform. Security: Galaxy S10 is built with defense-grade Samsung Knox, as well as a secure storage backed by hardware, which houses your private keys for blockchain-enabled mobile services.

Galaxy S10 Availability & Pre-Order

Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e will be available in Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue and Flamingo Pink in carrier and Unlocked by Samsung versions in the U.S.16 Galaxy S10+ will also be available in two, all-new, premium Ceramic models: Ceramic Black and Ceramic White.17

AT&T, Spectrum Mobile, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Verizon Wireless and Xfinity Mobile will carry the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e in stores and online beginning March 8, 2019. Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, Walmart, Samsung.com and the ShopSamsung app will also carry the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e. Pricing starts at $899.99 for Galaxy S10, $999.99 for Galaxy S10+ and $749.99 for Galaxy S10e for both carrier and unlocked versions.

Preorders for the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e begin tomorrow, February 21, 2019, at 12:01 am ET. Consumers who pre-order a Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10+ between February 21, 2019 and March 7, 2019 will receive free Galaxy Buds ($129.99 value). Consumers who trade-in an eligible device on samsung.com or the Shop Samsung app can also get up to $550.18 The promotions will last for a limited time and only while supplies last. Terms and conditions apply. Visit www.samsung.com/us/promotions and https://www.samsung.com/us/trade-in/terms-and-conditions/ to learn more.

Galaxy S10 5G will be available through Verizon Wireless exclusively for a limited time in the first half of 2019. AT&T, Spectrum Mobile, Sprint, T-Mobile and Xfinity Mobile will launch at a later date this summer.