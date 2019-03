Home » News [Press Release] MWC 2019: LG unveils the G8 ThinQ and V50 ThinQ News [Press Release] MWC 2019: LG unveils the G8 ThinQ and V50 ThinQ

LG announced today the release of the LG G8 thinQ and the LG V50 ThinQ in Barcelona at MWC 2019. Both devices are set to launch here in the US and globally.

The LG G8 ThinQ is set to use its display as a speaker. LG calls this technology Crystal Sound OLED. It uses the “smartphone’s display as a speaker diaphragm, eliminates the need for a front speaker, adding to the mini-malist aesthetic.” This definitely sounds interesting and we’ll be sure to check it out during our review. Another unique and maybe “gimmicky” feature of the G8 is the Z Camera. It allows the user to Air Motion gestures to unlock the phone, open an app, answer calls and so much more all without the even touching the phone.

Spec-wise, the G8 thinQ packs a 6.1-inch QHD+ display with 564ppi, 6GB of RAM, Snapdragon 855 processor, 128GB of internal storage, 3,500 mAh, 16MP rear wide camera, 12MP standard rear camera, 8MP standard, Z Camera and Android 9.0 Pie. For a detailed list of specs, go here.

LG also announced during MWC the V50 ThinQ. This phone is, on paper, a modest upgrade from last year’s LG V40 ThinQ. One little change is the support for 5G technology which as you know is still in its early stage. The V50 will launch exclusively as a Sprint phone and will be available from other US carriers.

The LG V50 ThinQ sports the 855 Snapdragon processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, 16MP rear wide shooter, 12MP standard and Telephoto cameras, 8MP front camera, 4,000 mAh battery and Android 9.0 Pie. For more specs, go here.

As far as release timeline is concerned, the G8 ThinQ is in “coming soon” status as of now. We will update this post once we get dates.