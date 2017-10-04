Phones PSA: Samsung customer service sucks

Hey guys. I want to share my recent experience with Samsung’s customer service. I pre-ordered the Galaxy Note 8 as many of you did, and received it on September 7. I was able to take advantage of the Note 7 promo which saved me a few bucks. In the past week or so, I realized that my display stopped rotating. I have tried all kinds of fixes including clicking on the toggle on the drop-down menu, restarting the phone, testing the Gyroscope (this can be done by dialing *#0*#) and even wiped the damn thing clean. Nothing has worked.

The purpose of this article is to inform folks of what to expect when buying a phone from Samsung.com. So this is how it went down:

My first call was to the Tech support team which asked to do some of the above fixes. After we found out that nothing worked. They advised me to call the eCommerce department (855-726-8721) to do a return or exchange because I was still within the 30 day period. The other choices were to either send in the phone and wait 10-15 days (no loaner) or walk-in my local Best Buy to speak to a Geek Squad agent. I just don’t feel comfortable trusting a Geek Squad agent with a $1000 phone to be honest. I am now going to send my Note 8 for repair and wait up to 2 weeks. I don’t mind waiting because I do have backup phones. But what if it was my ONLY phone, what am I supposed to do Samsung????????

So my advice to you, make sure you have a RMA ready within the first 15 calendar days of the day you received your phone. As mentioned above, I received my phone on 09/07. Today is 09/27 and I got denied an exchange or even a return. Keep in mind, if you got to this page, it clearly says “The Samsung Electronics America store by Digital River offers a 30-day money back guarantee.”

Samsung’s return or exchange policy is flawed. Their customer service lines are always busy and if that is indicating anything, it is only showing the amount of issues most of their customers are having right now. They make high-end phones and there is no doubt about that. However, with the Note 8 costing around a grand, consumers deserve a better post-purchase support experience or they won’t come back.