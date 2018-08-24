DealsPhones Costco has the best deal on the T-Mobile 128GB Galaxy Note 9!

Looking for the best deal on the new Galaxy Note 9? Visit your local Costco to save $50 off the $1,000 MSRP and then get up to $500 for your old phone. This is where it gets nice folks. Some of the phones that are part of the $500 trade-in promotion are 2 years old. This includes the Galaxy S7, S7 edge, S7 Duos, S7 Edge Duos, Note 5 and newer models like the S8, S8+ and S8 Active. The $500 is given in the form of prepaid MasterCard issued by Sunrise Bank. This deal will run from today 08/24 until 08/30. You must visit your local store to get this deal going.

The Note 9 is definitely the best all-around phone out there. While it may not be for everyone, I highly suggest you take a look it in person before making a decision. For now, hit this link to read more details about this deal.