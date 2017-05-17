ApplicationsNews You can now register for Google’s Android O Beta

Google usually opens the doors for testers to its newest Android versions every year during the IO conference. This year is no exception. If you’re a developer or have enough Android knowledge, you can grab the beta image of the new Android O. The included devices are the Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 5X, Neuxs 6P, Pixel C and yes, the Nexus Player

Caution: Developer Preview 1 is for developers only and not intended for daily or consumer use. See the release notes before installing it on your device. Enrolling in updates by Android Beta is not supported in Developer Preview 1

Be ready to have your device wiped and make sure you back that data before you get a taste of Android O. The beta testing begins with the first preview which can be very buggy. I always advise people to not use their daily driver

For more info, hit the developers site to grab your first taste of the “O.”