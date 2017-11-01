NewsPhones The ultimate gamer’s phone, the Razer Phone, is coming with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4,000 mAh battery, Android

Razer, the famous gaming PC maker, announced the release of their first ever phone, the Razer phone. This comes after they purchased Nexbit a few months back. On paper, the Razer handset looks like a contender to being the best phone of 2017. Why? Well let me explain real quick.

The Razer phone will pack a 5.72-inch Quad-HD LCD display with a ridiculous 120Hz refresh rate. This will translate in buttery smooth graphics for your gamers out there. In addition, it packs the Snapdragon 835 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, 4,000 mAh battery, Quick Charge 4.0, 12MP rear wide camera, 12MP rear camera with f2.6 Zoom, 8MP front camera, Stereo front-speakers with THX certified DAC and Android OS.

Price-wise, we’re looking at $699 here in the US which is a very reasonable price considering the specs and the competition. You can visit the phone’s product page here and sign up to be notified when you reserved your own Razer phone which is set to launch on November 17, 2018.

Source: Razer