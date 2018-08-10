NewsPhones Opinion: The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 runs last year’s Android OS, and that’s a bad thing

Android fragmentation is still going strong, stronger than ever. Samsung announced yesterday their newest flagship phone, the Galaxy Note 9. On paper, this is definitely their most powerful phone ever. It packs the latest and greatest in terms of specs including a gorgeous 6.4-inch Quad HD+ display, Snapdragon 845 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of internal storage, 4,000 mAh battery, stupid-good cameras, S Pen and so much more. However, there is one thing Samsung could’ve done better to seal the deal: Software.

To be considered the best phone out there, the Galaxy Note 9 should run the latest and the best Android version out there. You can’t simply ask top dollar for your product if you’re not offering the Google’s latest Android version. I had the chance to play with the Note 9 at Unpacked yesterday. Other than the great build quality and the impressive specs, I was underwhelmed with the old and washed out Touchwiz which runs atop of the older Android 8.1 (Oreo).

This would’ve been OKAY if Samsung came out and said that they will be updating the Note in the next month or 2. They have NOT. If you owned a Samsung phone in the past, you know how their update process works. it TAKES a LONG TIME. Their Galaxy S9 and S9+ are still running Oreo. Chances are you will have Android Pie on your Note 9 sometimes in April-May next year. Just take a look at Android Authority’s piece on how Samsung missed the Pie memo and you will understand.

Maybe I am being an Android fanboy but I think that a $999- $1249 phone must run the latest that Google has to offer in terms of software and not last year’s.

What do you guys think? Am I being too harsh?