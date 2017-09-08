NewsPhones

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is the most pre-ordered Note yet

September 8, 2017

Samsung announced today that the Galaxy Note 8 pre-orders are their best yet on the Note product line in the US. Unfortunately, the South Korean company did not share any specific details about numbers.

Pre-orders started on August 24 shortly after the Unpacked announcement. To thank Note 7 owners, Samsung launched a trade-in campaign over allowing up to $425 for devices like the LG G4, iPhone, Galaxy S6 and more. I am sure this helped get the pre-sale numbers up along with the trust everyone has for Samsung as a phone maker.

Samsung has definitely done an impressive job keeping the Note fan base intact and faithful especially after last year’s snafu with the Note 7. If I had to guess, the number will keep going up as there are many attractive promotions that somewhat make the Note 8 more affordable.  Way to go Sammy!

via Samsung

Tags:

Zack has always been a fan of anything with the tag "Gadget" on it, he has had used almost every phone brand except for the Palm and owns a Pixel XL as his daily driver. His favorite camera is the Olympus EM-1 Mark II. He is a full-time father of two great boys and happily married to his wife. Did we mention the Zack loves Video games? Add him to you circles: Google+

Related Articles
Droid Matters
Login/Register access is temporary disabled