The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is the most pre-ordered Note yet

Samsung announced today that the Galaxy Note 8 pre-orders are their best yet on the Note product line in the US. Unfortunately, the South Korean company did not share any specific details about numbers.

Pre-orders started on August 24 shortly after the Unpacked announcement. To thank Note 7 owners, Samsung launched a trade-in campaign over allowing up to $425 for devices like the LG G4, iPhone, Galaxy S6 and more. I am sure this helped get the pre-sale numbers up along with the trust everyone has for Samsung as a phone maker.

Samsung has definitely done an impressive job keeping the Note fan base intact and faithful especially after last year’s snafu with the Note 7. If I had to guess, the number will keep going up as there are many attractive promotions that somewhat make the Note 8 more affordable. Way to go Sammy!

