T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy S II receives OTA update, brings bug fixes but no ICS

T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy S II owners should expect a new OTA update heading to their devices today. While it will not upgrade them to Ice Cream Sandwich, it brings a slew of improvements and a new Gingerbread build. Keep in mind that other T-Mobile devices like the HTC Amaze 4G and Sensation 4G have already been graced with Android 4.0. Here is the full changelog:

Android version 2.3.6 / Software version T989UVLDE Version Android version 2.3.6 / Software version T989UVLDE

Over-The-Air Update (32.3 MB)

Approved 5/21/12 Improvements: Random reboot/power off fixed

Device stability improvements

Qualcomm chip patch

Google Security fixes Prerequisites Android version 2.3.6 / Software version T989UVKL1 update

At least 50% battery life

You should be able to grab the T989UVLDE update starting today. The rollout, however, will continue until June 22, so you have enough time to get it. If you don’t feel like waiting, you can always go to Settings> Software Update> Download> Install. Here is to hoping that ICS is around the corner for the T-Mobile Galaxy S II.

via T-Mobile