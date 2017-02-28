CarriersNews T-Mobile gives its current 2-line customers a free line of service, now this is awesome!

Anyone like free? If you do and happen to be a T-Mobile customer with at least 2 lines on a T-Mobile One or Simple Choice plan, you’re about to get a free line of service. The promotion is set to start on March 1st.

“Today, I’m thanking customers by giving them one of the things they want the most – a way to connect more of their family or more of their devices all the time,”

The cool thing is that the free line will match the same data and voice features as the other lines you have. In case you are on the verge of joining Big Magenta like myself, you can take advantage of their 2 lines for $100 with unlimited data, text, calls and 10GB of hotspot data. On March 1st, you will be able to have 3 lines for the same price of $100. Now this is dope!

via T-Mobile, 3rd Line Promo