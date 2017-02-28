NewsPhones Samsung’s Galaxy S7 Edge wins best smartphone award at MWC 2017

Samsung announced today that their flagship device, the Galaxy S7 Edge, won GSMA’s best smartphone Glomo award for 2016 at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The S7 Edge came ahead of the Google Pixel XL, Huawei P9, Moto Z and the iPhone 7 Plus.

We are honored to be recognized for our craftsmanship in design and innovation with the Galaxy S7 edge,” said Junho Park, Vice President of Global Product Strategy, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “This award is a testament to our constant pursuit of excellence as we continue to exceed consumers’ expectations through revolutionary mobile technology.

While an Android purist like myself would think the Pixel XL should have won the award, I think that Samsung has done a great job with the S7 Edge. The design and the quality of craftsmanship put into it definitely makes it hard to beat. Congrats to Samsung!

via Samsung Newsroom, Amazon