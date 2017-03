NewsPhones Samsung to announce the Galaxy S8 on March 29 at their Unpacked Event

If you were expecting Samsung to unveil the Galaxy S8 today, you are in for a little disappointment. You’re going to wait until March 29 which just a month away.

Samsung revealed a teaser video about their upcoming flagship at the end of their Mobile World Congress event under the theme “Unlock/Unbox your phone.” There is also a little hint about the new bezel-less design which could confirm the many leaks out there including the latest one (see below).

So who is excited?