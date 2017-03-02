NewsPhones Samsung Galaxy S8 Leaks Daily Roundup

Phone leaks whether intentional or unintentional are like Xmas gifts for all of us phone geeks. Some folks base their phone purchase based on leaks. This year’s most sought after phone is the Galaxy S8. Samsung is set to make it official on March 29 during the Unpacked event in New York City.

The amount of leaks we’re seeing is pretty substantial. The more we’re getting close to the launch date, the more accurate they get. The latest ones come to us from the famous Evan Blass where you can see the a press shot of the S8 (see above). The newest leak comes to us from @mmddj_china. It shows a working S8 charging. It matches the bezel-less design we have been seeing everywhere.

The last leak of the day shows a mini hands-on with the phone showing its side and the inclusion of the 3.5mm headphone jack. The Galaxy S8 is rumored to sport Qualcomm’s latest SoC, the Snapdragon 835. In addition, it will have 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a 5.8-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display, 12MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, 3,000 mAh batter and Android Nougat. Rumors also indicate that there will be a Galaxy S8+ with a 6.2-inch display. So what do you guys think?

via @evleaks, @mmddj_china. BGR