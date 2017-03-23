NewsPhones Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ pre-orders to start on April 2 according to Target

By now, most of us gadget lovers know almost everything about the upcoming Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ handsets. We also know that it will be announced in March 29 in NYC. One of the few details left to speculate about are pricing and availability.

Thankfully, there is a leaked Target ad for the week of April 2 to April 8 which informs us about the beginning of pre-orders of the S8 and S8+ on April 2nd. Target is throwing a $100 gift card along with a free Gear VR for folks who reserve the new Samsung phones and activate them with Verizon, AT&T or Sprint.

As far as pricing is concerned, it is safe to assume that you can buy an S8 and S8+ $799 and up depending on the model of the phone you get. We will find out more on March 29!

Who’s excited?

Thanks Jio

[Source]