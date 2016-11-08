AccessoriesNews [Review] Speck Presidio Grip For The Google Pixel XL

If you are looking for a “preminum” case to match your high end Pixel devices, look no more. The Speck Presidio Grip is the case you should be buying. I have been using it for the past few days and let me tell you that I enjoyed it a lot.

The Presidio Grip is unlike some of the old school Speck CandyShell bulky cases. It is thin. Ok. It is on the thin side. It is not as thin as a Spigen rugged armor case but it is pretty close. Speck claims that this case can withstand falls of 10 feet thanks to its IMPACTIUM shock-absorbing barrier. They also mention that it can “absorb 52% more shock from impact than traditional TPU rubber.”

On both sides of the case, you will find “No-Slip grips” which actually help avoiding slippage and make the phone is to hold. The back of the Presidio Grip is made out of hard plastic which is scrtach-resistant. This is not a cheap case. It can be bought for $45 from Speck. The best price I was able to find is $26 from Amazon with free Prime shipping. There are 2 colors available: Marine Blue and black.

Check out my hands on with this case below and let me know what you think by dropping a comment below.