AccessoriesNews [Review] Lander’s Neve USB type C Cable: designed to last

It is a known fact that not all charging cables are made the same. What I mean by that is not all of them are created equal. Most of our phones came with the usual flimsy USB cables which wear out within months of use.

Worry no more because a company called Lander wants to change that. They’re selling a cable called the Neve. I happened to have the USB C model which works awesomely with my Pixel XL.

The Neve cable is made out of nylon which helps avoid tangling. It also has reflective material called Illumiweave to help you finding in a dark place. What I actually think is really cool are the “Everpull” connectors which are designed to “avoid breakage and rips at the traditionally vulnerable place on other cables.” Looking at the cable, you will see this little plastic grip. It is called the Coregrip and it lets you warp the cable quickly.

The Neve USB C cable can be purchased for $25 directly from Lander.