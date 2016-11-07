AccessoriesNews

[Review] Google Pixel XL Incipio Cases

November 7, 2016

The Google Pixel is a hit not only with Android fans but also with the average consumer. With a price tag ranging between $650 to around $900, having a case is probably a great idea to protect your expensive gadget. Picking the right case can be daunting task. Thankfully, the folks at Incipio have a whole lineup depending on the lever of coverage/protection you may want to get for your Pixel phone. The DualPro sells for $29.99, the Octane is $24.99 while the Carnaby is $34.99.

Incipio carries 3 cases for the Pixel phones which are the DualPro, Octane and my favorite Carnaby. I was able to get a hold of the first 2 and did the following unboxing:

Hope this helped you make a decision. Be on the lookout for my review of the Carnaby case in the next few days. For more info, you hit up Incipio’s site. These cases are also available and on sale at Amazon.

