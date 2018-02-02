NewsPhones Razer announces Gold Edition Razer Phone to celebrate China’s Spring Festival

Razer announced today that they’re releasing a limited edition of their popular Razer Phone. They’re calling it the Gold Edition and it is coming out to celebrate the Chinese Spring Festival and the Year Of The Dog.

What sets it apart from the regular version, is the logo of the triple-headed snake Razer logo will be in gold. The Razer phone Gold Edition will be packaged in a “crafted red-sleeved box adorned with gold foiling.” The price of this model will be the same $699 and is available right now from Razerzone.com. Keep in mind that this is available in limited numbers or while supplies last.

A quick reminder, the Razer Phone boast a ridiculous 5.7-inch QHD 120Hz display, probably the best front speakers in the games, Snapdragon 835 processor, 8GB of RAM, 4,000 mAh battery and more. Hit the link below to check it out.

