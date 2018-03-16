NewsPhones PSA: The Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ now available with Disney AR Emoji

Today is the day folks. If you haven’t reserved your Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+, you can now walk in your favorite carrier and get them. You can also head to Samsung.com and buy it as well with a suggested retail price of $719.99 (S9) and $839 (S9+).

Along with having a top notch display, the S9 comes with another great camera which received DxOMark highest score yet. Spec-wise, we have a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display for the S9, 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display for the S9+, Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB or 6GB RAM, 3,000 mAh or 3,500 mAh battery, 64GB internal storage with microSD slot and Android Oreo. Other the difference in display and battery sizes, the Galaxy S9 has a single 12MP Dual Pixel camera with OIS while the S9+ has dual rear camera with Dual OIS (12MP AF sensor, Telephoto 12MP AF sensor) – Both have a front 8MP camera with AF.

Fan of Disney? Samsung announced today that you download Disney characters via the AR Emoji feature in the camera app.

If you’re looking to save some money, you can trade in your old device and get up to $350. Verizon Wireless is actually doing a BOGO. For more info, go here.

Who is picking one of these bad boys?