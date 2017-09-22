PSA: NFL RedZone is free this weekend for Sling TV Blue subscribers

Sling TV will offering the NFL RedZone channel for free this weekend for their Blue subscribers. The channel usually runs $10 a month and if you’re into fantasy Football, you probably have it. Here is Sling’s announcement:

Football fans and fantasy owners have a lot to celebrate this weekend: we’re giving a free preview of NFL RedZone to all Sling Blue customers. This Sunday, Sling Blue subscribers will automatically see NFL RedZone in their channel guide. This means you’ll be able to catch every touchdown from every big game on Sunday, Sept. 24 and keep track of your fantasy team without flipping through multiple channels. Hosted by Scott Hanson, NFL RedZone whips around Sunday afternoon football games and delivers the most exciting moments live and in high-definition.

NFL RedZone will feature live footage and highlights from every NFL game this Sunday airing on CBS or FOX. And, if you decide you can’t live without RedZone after the free preview, Sling Blue customers can add NFL RedZone to their Sling TV subscription for $10 per month with Sports Extra. As the #1 live TV streaming service[i], Sling TV has exactly what you need for football season.

