News [Press Release] YouTube unveils YouTube TV, offers 40 channels for $35 a month

YouTube announced today the release of their newest servie, YouTube TV. For a mere $35 a month, you get 40 TV channels bundled with cloud DVR and YouTube Red. If you consider yourself a “cord-cutter”, you may want to check it out.



YouTube TV offers channels like ABC, Fox, NBC, ESPN, FX and more. Channels like the popular HGTV, CNN or HBO are not offered at the moment. But I suspect Google is already working on adding them in the near future.

Along with the great cloud DVR feature, each YouTube TV account can have up to 6 users on it. In addition, you do not have to sign a contract to take advantage of the service. Talking about service, YouTube TV is not yet live. You can sign up to get notified once it becomes available in your area.

via YouTube Blog