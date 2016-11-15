NewsPhones [Press Release] The OnePlus 3T is official, packs Snapdraon 821, 6GB RAM and more, launches 11/22 for $440

Five months after releasing the Oneplus 3, Oneplus is at it again. Meet the Oneplus 3T, a refreshed version of the flagship killer with some new and updated features and pricing.

The Oneplus 3T sports a 5.5-inch FHD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, 6GB of RAM, 16MP rear camera, 16MP front camera, 64GB/128GB internal storage with microSD support, 3,400 mAh battery (OP3 has 3,000 mAh) and Oxygen OS atop of Android Marshmallow. Design-wise, this 3T looks identical to the OP3 with only one difference which the omission of the 3.5mm audio port.

As far as pricing is concerned, the Oneplus 3T will cost you about $40 more than its predecessor which I believe is an okay price bump for what you’re getting in terms of features found in flagship phones that are selling for $300-$400 more. Hit the link below to find out more about what could be one the best phones of 2016. To find out more about this phone, head to Facebook and hear what some early adopters are saying about it.

Update: Here is the link to the 3T product page.