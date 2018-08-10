[Press Release] The Galaxy Note 9 is official and poised to be the best Samsung phone ever

The Galaxy Note 9 is her folks. Samsung announced it earlier today at the Barclays Center in New York City. This phablet is set to be their best and most powerful phone yet. And its specs confirm that. Will it be the best phone on the planet in 2018? Probably.

Spec-wise, we are looking at a 6.4-inch Quad HD+ Super Amoled display, Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 512GB internal storage options, a humongous 4,000 mAh battery touted to last a whole day, Dual rear 12MP Camera with Dual OIS, 8MP front camera, microSD slot (adds up to 512GB), Android 8.1 Oreo, NFC, MST, fingerprint processor and more.

“The Note 9 will come in two bold, new colors: Ocean Blue and Lavender Purple, and will retail for manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $999.99 for the 128GB option and $1,249.99 for the 512GB option. Carrier and unlocked versions will be available for pre-order beginning on August 10 at 12:01 a.m. EDT.”

The New, Super Powerful Samsung Galaxy Note9: For Those Who Want It All

With all day performance, a new S Pen and intelligent camera, nothing keeps up with your life like Galaxy Note9

SEOUL, KOREA – August 9, 2018 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced the latest addition to its premium Note series with Galaxy Note9. The Note series has long been recognized for launching Samsung’s latest groundbreaking innovations, and Galaxy Note9 builds on this legacy with a premium smartphone that delivers all day performance; a new S Pen that features connectivity for the first time ever; and Samsung’s most intelligent camera yet. Available in new, bold colors, Ocean Blue and Lavender Purple, Galaxy Note9 will help users stand out from the crowd and get the most out of everything they do.

“The Note has always been our showcase for premium technology and industry-defining innovation, and Galaxy Note9 is no exception. It’s designed for a level of performance, power and intelligence that today’s power users want and need,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. “Note fans are Samsung’s most loyal; we know they want it all, to get the most out of work and play, and Galaxy Note9 is the only phone that can keep up with their busy lives.”

All Day Performance

You rely on your smartphone for almost everything you do – all day, every day. You need a phone that can keep up, so you don’t have to find the nearest outlet to recharge, delete pictures to free up storage for your next snap, anxiously wait for your video to download before boarding your flight, or deal with a choppy gaming experience.

You need a phone that won’t let you down and Galaxy Note9 delivers.

All Day Battery: Galaxy Note9 features a 4,000mAh battery that gives you long-lasting power to use all day [1] . You’ll be able to talk, text, play games, and watch movies.

Galaxy Note9 features a 4,000mAh battery that gives you long-lasting power to use all day . You’ll be able to talk, text, play games, and watch movies. Store More, Delete Less: Galaxy Note9 is available with two internal storage options – choose from 128GB or 512GB. And with the ability to insert a microSD card (sold separately), Galaxy Note9 is 1TB ready [2] , so you have the peace of mind knowing you have enough room to add to all of your favorite photos, videos, and apps.

Galaxy Note9 is available with two internal storage options – choose from 128GB or 512GB. And with the ability to insert a microSD card (sold separately), Galaxy Note9 is 1TB ready , so you have the peace of mind knowing you have enough room to add to all of your favorite photos, videos, and apps. Speed and Power: Galaxy Note9 is a super powerful smartphone with cutting-edge 10nm processor and support for the fastest network speeds available in the market (up to 1.2 gigabits per second), so you can stream and download without slowing down. Galaxy Note9 also includes Samsung developed Water Carbon Cooling system and an on-device AI-based performance adjusting algorithm to deliver the powerful yet stable performance.

The Evolution of the S Pen

The S Pen is the signature feature of the Note series – it’s how users have made their mark and how Samsung has expanded the notion of what a smartphone can do. What began as a tool for writing and drawing is now putting more power and control in your hands.

Now, with Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) support, the new S Pen gives you an entirely new way to use the Note. With just a click, you can take selfies and group pictures, present slides, pause and play music, and more. The S Pen charges in the phone in just under a minute, so it’s ready for you in a matter of moments. Developers can even integrate the S Pen’s new, advanced BLE functionalities into their apps later this year.

Intelligent Camera to Help Capture the Perfect Shot

It can be hard to take a picture that looks just like the ones the pros take – but it shouldn’t be. Galaxy Note9 builds on Samsung’s camera technologies with new capabilities that take the work out of getting the perfect picture.

Scene Optimizer: The Galaxy Note9 camera uses intelligence to identify elements of a photo, such as scene and subject, to automatically classify it into one of 20 categories. It then optimizes saturation, white balance, brightness and contrast based on the category. The result is a stunning, lifelike image with bold colors and dynamic definition.

The Galaxy Note9 camera uses intelligence to identify elements of a photo, such as scene and subject, to automatically classify it into one of 20 categories. It then optimizes saturation, white balance, brightness and contrast based on the category. The result is a stunning, lifelike image with bold colors and dynamic definition. Flaw Detection: We don’t always get things right on the first shot, but Galaxy Note9 lets you know if there’s something wrong, so you can take another picture before you lose the moment. You’ll get an immediate notification if the image is blurry, if the subject blinked, if there is a smudge on the lens or if there is backlight impacting the quality of the image.

We don’t always get things right on the first shot, but Galaxy Note9 lets you know if there’s something wrong, so you can take another picture before you lose the moment. You’ll get an immediate notification if the image is blurry, if the subject blinked, if there is a smudge on the lens or if there is backlight impacting the quality of the image. Premium Camera: With the unique combination of advanced intelligence features and premium hardware, the Galaxy Note9 camera is the best in the smartphone market. It comes with advanced noise reduction technology, and a Dual Aperture lens, which adjusts to light just like the human eye[3]. No matter the lighting conditions, the Galaxy Note9 top-tier camera delivers a crystal clear shot.

Premium Experiences: From Work to Play

The Infinity Display is the cornerstone of Samsung’s design heritage, and Galaxy Note9 has the largest edge-to-edge display ever on a Note. The 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display provides a truly immersive multimedia experience. The Galaxy Note9 Infinity Display is complemented by stereo speakers, which are tuned by AKG and have the ability to support Dolby Atmos®. YouTube named Galaxy Note9 as a Signature Device able to deliver a best-in-class YouTube experience.

Galaxy Note9 delivers more than a mobile experience – you can get a desktop-like experience too. With Samsung’s unique DeX solution, you can work on presentations, edit photos, and play games just like you would on a PC, all powered by your phone. Experience DeX with easy-to-carry HDMI adapters (sold separately)[4]. When connected to a monitor, Galaxy Note9 powers a virtualized desktop and even serves as a second screen. Take notes with the S Pen whilewatching a video, or use Galaxy Note9 as a trackpad, to right-click, drag and drop, and use multiple windows on a monitor. It’s never been easier to be more productive.

Galaxy and Beyond

The premium Galaxy technologies come standard with Galaxy Note9: fast wireless charging, IP68 water and dust resistance[5] and Samsung services such as Samsung Health and Samsung Pay. Galaxy Note9 features Samsung’s trusted, defense-grade Knox security platform and biometric security optionsincluding fingerprint scanning, iris scanning and facial recognition capabilities to keep important information safe.

Galaxy Note9 opens up a galaxy of possibilities – it’s a portal to the full Samsung ecosystem of devices and services. For instance, use Galaxy Note9 and SmartThings to control your connected devices, or get more done with your personalized, intelligent assistant, Bixby[6]. And with the launch of Galaxy Note9, Samsung is making it easier to enjoy all your favorite music with a new long-term partner, Spotify[7].

Preorder and Availability

Galaxy Note9 will be available in two bold, new colors Ocean Blue and Lavender Purple in carrier and Unlocked by Samsung versions. AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Verizon Wireless and Xfinity will carry the 128GB Galaxy Note9 in stores and online beginning August 24, 2018 for $999.99. The 128GB Galaxy Note9 will also be available at Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Sam’s Club, Straight Talk Wireless, Target and Walmart as well as Samsung.com and the ShopSamsung app.

The 512GB Galaxy Note9 will be available at select retail locations and online at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, U.S. Cellular and Samsung.com starting August 24, 2018 for $1,249.99.

Pre-orders will begin at 12:01 a.m. EDT on August 10, 2018.

Turn up your play. Samsung is giving those who pre-order a special offer in partnership with one of the hottest mobile games! Consumers who pre-order Galaxy Note9 between August 10, 2018 and August 23, 2018 can choose a pair of AKG noise-cancelling headphones ($299 retail value) or the Fortnite Galaxy skin with 15,000 V-bucks ($150 retail value), for free—or get both for just $99 ($449 retail value)[8]. The promotion will last for a limited time and only while supplies last. Terms and conditions apply. Visit samsung.com/us/promotions to learn more. In addition, all Galaxy Note9 and Tab S4 users will receive a unique Fortnite Galaxy skin.

Samsung Premium Care

With Samsung Premium Care, you get more than just protection for your device, you get a team of Samsung pros ready to come to you. Just pick the time and place, and they’ll provide one-on-one technical support and assistance for everything from the setup of your device, to troubleshooting, to hand delivery of a replacement should anything happen to your phone. Premium Care is part of Samsung’s commitment to ensure that your location is our location, anywhere in the U.S. Enroll your Galaxy Note9 in Premium Care for $11.99 a month when you purchase it on Samsung.com.