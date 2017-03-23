NewsWearables [Press Release] The Fossil Group unveils a slew of Android Wear watches for 2017

At the World Watch and Jewelry Show known as Baselworld, the Fossil Group announced a slew of Android Wear watches under the many watch brands they own such as Fossil, Diesel, Empirio Armani and many more.

Fossil launched its first wearable in 2015 and then followed it with over 150 models in over 40 countries. In 2017, we will see 2 types of watches. The Hybrid and Touchscreen models. The latter will run Android Wear 2.0 and will pack the Snapdragon 2100 processor, full AMOLED touch displays and more. Here are the brands which we’ll see sometimes this year:

Diesel – Diesel On will include its first touchscreen smartwatch available in five outsized styles (Holiday 2017)

– Diesel On will include its first touchscreen smartwatch available in five outsized styles (Holiday 2017) Emporio Armani – Emporio Armani Connected will include its first touchscreen smartwatch (Beginning September 2017 )

– Emporio Armani Connected will include its first touchscreen smartwatch (Beginning ) Fossil – Q Venture and Q Explorist are the brand’s slimmest, most feature-packed touchscreen smartwatches to date (Fall 2017)

– Q Venture and Q Explorist are the brand’s slimmest, most feature-packed touchscreen smartwatches to date (Fall 2017) Michael Kors – Michael Kors Access Sofie and Michael Kors Access Grayson are two new introductions to the touchscreen smartwatch collection (Fall 2017)

– Michael Kors Access Sofie and Michael Kors Access Grayson are two new introductions to the touchscreen smartwatch collection (Fall 2017) Misfit – Misfit Vapor is powered by Android Wear™ 2.0 and includes heart rate monitoring, GPS, standalone music functionality, and is swimproof to 5ATM (Late-Summer 2017)

Pricing is set to start at $250 for the Hybrid watches while the touchscreen ones will sell starting at $350. Stay tuned from more information!

via PRNewswire