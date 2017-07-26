News [Press Release] Sling TV brings first-ever Pay-Per-View event to it subscribers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This weekend, Sling TV will offer its first-ever pay-per-view event through the live stream of UFC ® 214: CORMIER vs. JONES 2 on Saturday, July 29 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. UFC 214 pre-orders are now available for purchase for $59.99 to new and existing customers of Sling TV’s subscription services.

“Since we launched in 2015, we have focused on putting customers first, while pushing boundaries no other live OTT service has gone near,” said Roger Lynch, CEO of Sling TV. “Integrating UFC 214 directly into the Sling TV experience is the next step in Sling TV becoming a true cable replacement.”

As UFC’s most highly anticipated card of the year, UFC 214’s main card features three title fights with four current or former UFC champions competing inside the world-famous Octagon®. UFC 214 is highlighted by its main event, with light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier facing former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones in the second installment of their highly publicized rivalry. In the co-main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will face top-ranked welterweight contender Demian Maia with the title on the line. In the third title fight of the night, former Strikeforce and Invicta featherweight champion Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino will meet former Invicta bantamweight champion Tonya Evinger with the winner becoming the global brand’s UFC women’s featherweight champion.

Starting today, new and existing Sling TV subscribers may purchase the event by logging in to “My Account” on Sling.com and clicking on the UFC 214 fight banner. Once purchased, a new channel will appear in the user’s guide and content will air as soon as event coverage begins on July 29. For additional information on how to purchase and watch this pay-per-view event, visit help.sling.com/ppv.



via BusinessWire