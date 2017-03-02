NewsPhones [Press Release] Samsung unveils the Galaxy Xcover 4, a very tough phone

Samsung announced today the release of the Galaxy Xcover 4. This phone is hybrid of its Galaxy Active product line but doesn’t pack high end phone specs. It is set to launch in April in Europe (so far) for a mere $273 or 259 Euro.

The Xcover 4 specs are:

4.99-inch TFT display with a 720×1280 resolution

1.4GHz quad-core processor

2GB of RAM

16GB of internal storage with microSD support

13-megapixel rear camera

5-meagpixel front camera

IP68 water and dust-resistant rating

MIL-STD 810G-compliant. Capable of withstanding drops, mechanical shocks, high and low temps and more

2.800 mAh battery

Not so bad specs for this phone especially for the price. If you’re known to be rough on your phones, the Xcover 4 is probably the phone for you. Samsung hasn’t communicated a U.S. release of this phone. Would you get one ?

via Samsung Germany