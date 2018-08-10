NewsWearables [Press Release] Samsung unveils the Galaxy Watch, launches August 24

During the Unpacked event today, Samsung unveiled their newest smartwatch: The Galaxy Watch. If you were hoping to Google’s Wear OS, you are in for a disappointment, or not. I personally prefer Samsung’s Tizen OS and enjoyed it a lot with my Gear S3.

What I actually like about this watch is the fact that it looks and feels like a premium product. There will be 2 sizes including 46mm and 42mm which is a really good thing if prefer small watches. Unlike more smartwatches on the market, the Galaxy Watch actually packs some really good specs such as an impressive 472 m Ah battery, 768MB RAM (great for multitasking), IP68 rating, NFC, MST and more.

The most important feature for me is Samsung Pay. Why? I can actually use it with non-Samsung phone to make payments wherever Google Pay isn’t accepted.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Bluetooth 42mm version will be available for $329.99, and the 46mm version will be available for $349.99 in the US at Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung.com starting August 24, 2018. For more info, read the presser below.

Stay Connected No Matter Where You Are with the New Samsung Galaxy Watch

Delivering the LTE connectivity, wellness capabilities and design to match your lifestyle

SEOUL, KOREA – August 9, 2018 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today introduced the Samsung Galaxy Watch, a premium, powerful smartwatch for those who want to do it all—and look good while doing it. Its long-lasting battery and LTE connectivity gives consumers a true standalone experience[1]. With advanced wellness features and fitness tracking, it helps you achieve your health goals. And with Samsung’s signature rotating bezel and more robust lineup of style options including three new watch color finishes in Silver, Midnight Black and Rose Gold, and new watch band colors, you get a smartwatch that looks like a traditional timepiece and is intuitive to use.

“At Samsung, we have a long history of providing consumers with choice, while maintaining innovation within our products, and we are excited to continue the proud heritage of our Galaxy line with our wearables,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. “The new Galaxy Watch was designed for all lifestyles to help meet consumer needs, such as more efficient battery life to stay connected longer, and better wellness tracking to help users maintain their goals – we are delivering them with connected experiences, all at the touch of a wrist.”

Connected Health

Everyone has different health, wellness, and fitness goals; no matter what they are, Galaxy Watch helps you meet them. With a new stress management tracker[2], Galaxy Watch tracks your heart rate, and provides breathing exercises to help users stay focused. In addition, the Galaxy Watch’s advanced sleep tracking[3] monitors all levels of sleep, including REM cycles, to help users get the rest they need to take on their day.

The Galaxy Watch’s advanced fitness tracking features keep you motivated, and on track. It automatically tracks six of the most popular exercises—walking, running, cycling, elliptical, training, rowing, and dynamic workouts—and features 21 new indoor exercises from a selection of 39 activities. And because balanced nutrition is as important as exercise, the Galaxy Watch is designed to help users track food and water intake. Input your meals and get personalized alerts from Samsung Health, or, use Bixby on your Galaxy device to automatically count calories, and get a personalized summary on your Galaxy Watch.

Personalization to Match Any Lifestyle

A watch is the classic fashion accessory, and the Galaxy Watch lets users express their own unique style. It offers more sizes and styles with a 46mm version in Silver, as well as a 42mm option in Midnight Black and Rose Gold. Users can further customize with a selection of watch faces and watch band options available on Samsung.com. The Galaxy Watch is designed with Samsung’s signature, circular rotating bezels while embracing the digital look with Always On Display, in addition to improved usability —making it easier to get the most out of the device, with the look of a traditional timepiece. And the Galaxy Watch is ready to go where you go. It is certified military-level durability[4] with Corning® Gorilla® Glass DX+ and 5 ATM[5] water resistance, so it can go from the swimming pool to the shower without leaving your wrist.

Stay Connected – No Matter Where Your Day Takes You

The Galaxy Watch is designed with your active lifestyle in mind and has an improved battery life that gets days of power on a single charge[6]—as well as low-energy architecture, so users can recharge on their schedule, not their watches. And with LTE connectivity, Samsung Galaxy Watch users can enjoy a true standalone experience. They can answer calls, respond to text messages, use GPS mapping, stream music, and more, all from their wrist, and all without a smartphone in their pocket. Users can also start and end their day with morning and evening briefings to help stay on top of reminders, weather and their latest schedule.

Experience the Best of Samsung’s Galaxy Ecosystem

The Galaxy Watch is more than a smartwatch, it’s part of the Galaxy Ecosystem. Users can enjoy a

seamless experience with Samsung Health, Samsung Pay[7], Bixby, SmartThings and select third-party partnerships such as Spotify and Under Armour. Easily access and control your IoT compatible devices on the Galaxy Watch with SmartThings—turn on the lights in the morning or adjust the temperature before bed. Samsung makes music and multimedia control even easier on the Galaxy Watch with Spotify, allowing users to listen to songs offline or without a smartphone[8]. It’s also easy to keep information secure thanks to Samsung Knox, and unlock PCs or tablets using Samsung Flow.

Preorder and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Bluetooth 42mm version will be available for $329.99, and the 46mm version will be available for $349.99 in the US at Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung.com starting August 24, 2018.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE version will be available at AT&T, Samsung.com, T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon, along with select major national retailers later in 2018.

Pre-orders begin on August 10, 2018, and run through August 23, 2018 on Samsung.com. Consumers who preorder or order Galaxy Watch before September 8, 2018 on Samsung.com will receive a free Samsung watch band.