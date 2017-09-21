NewsOther Devices [Press Release] Nvidia announces a not-so-new 16GB Shield TV, starts at $179

Nvidia announced today the release of the new version of the Shield TV with a price tag starting at $179. In case, you never heard of it. The Shield TV is an all-in-one entertainment device that allows you to access apps like Netflix, Hulu, Google Play, VUDU and more. You get to access 4K HDR content, and yes, you get to stream games as well (see comparison chart below)!

You can now pre-order the new Shield TV directly from NVIDIA for $179. Here is where it gets interesting. For $20 more, you can buy the Shield TV with the game controller ($60). Not sure what they were thinking but hey, if you want to pre-order it, head to the NVIDIA store.