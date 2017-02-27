NewsPhones [Press Release] Nokia unveils a slew of Android phones, brings a refresh of the 3310

Nokia is making a comeback folks. A “yuge” comeback. They just announced 3 new Android phones called the Nokia 3, 5 and 6. Although it is not running Android (Symbian OS), it is worth noting the unveiling of a refreshed Nokia 3310 which really doesn’t need an introduction.

The Nokia 6 is the biggest of all the 3 phones. It comes with a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with Gorilla Glass, Snapdragon 430 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage with microSD support, 16-megapixel camera and Android Nougat. The Nokia 5 is pretty much the same as the 6 but with a smaller 5.2-inch display and a 13-megapixel shooter. Finally, the Nokia 3 is made out of polycarbonate material unlike the 5 and 6 which are made of aluminium.

The 3 Nokia phone are set to launch sometimes in summer 2017. The Nokia 6 will sell for around $240, the 5 will be $199 and the 3 is $145. There is also another version of 6 called the Arte Black which will cost $315. I don’t know about you but I will probably get the 3310 as backup and yes, as a conversation piece.

via HMD