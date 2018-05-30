NewsPhones

[Press Release] LG unveils the LG V35 for AT&T, launches June 8

May 30, 2018

LG announced today the release of its newest phone exclusively for AT&T, the LG V35. As you may already have guessed, this device is basically a mini upgrade of last year’s V30. It also packs similar features as the LG G7 ThinQ and a higher price tag. Here are the specs:

  • Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845 Mobile Platform
  • Display: 6.0-inch 18:9 QuadHD+ OLED FullVision Display (2880 x 1440 / 538ppi)
  • Memory:
    – V35+ ThinQ: 6GB RAM / 128GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)
    – V35 ThinQ: 6GB RAM / 64GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)
  • Camera:
    – Rear Dual:  16MP Super Wide Angle (F1.9 / 107°)- 16MP Standard Angle (F1.6 / 71°)
    – Front: 8MP Wide Angle (F1.9 / 80°)
  • Battery: 3,300mAh
  • Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo
  • Size: 151.7 x 75.4 x 7.3mm
  • Weight: 157g
  • Network: LTE-A 4 Band CA
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)
  • Colors: New Aurora Black, New Platinum Gray
  • Other: AI CAM / AI Haptic / Super Bright Camera / Super Far Field Voice Recognition / Googles Lens / IP68 Water and Dust Resistant / MIL-STD 810G Compliant / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / DTS: X 3D Surround Sound / HDR10 / Crystal Clear Lens / Google Daydream / Voice Recognition / Face Recognition / Fingerprint Sensor / Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology / Wireless Charging / FM Radio

The LG V35 pre-orders are set to start on June 1, 2018 with an official launch on June 8. Price-wise, we’re looking at $30 per month for 30 month ($899).

via LG

Tags:

Zack has always been a fan of anything with the tag "Gadget" on it, he has had used almost every phone brand except for the Palm and owns a Pixel XL as his daily driver. His favorite camera is the Olympus EM-1 Mark II. He is a full-time father of two great boys and happily married to his wife. Did we mention the Zack loves Video games? Add him to you circles: Google+

Droid Matters
Login/Register access is temporary disabled