[Press Release] LG unveils the LG V35 for AT&T, launches June 8

LG announced today the release of its newest phone exclusively for AT&T, the LG V35. As you may already have guessed, this device is basically a mini upgrade of last year’s V30. It also packs similar features as the LG G7 ThinQ and a higher price tag. Here are the specs:
- Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845 Mobile Platform
- Display: 6.0-inch 18:9 QuadHD+ OLED FullVision Display (2880 x 1440 / 538ppi)
- Memory:
– V35+ ThinQ: 6GB RAM / 128GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)
– V35 ThinQ: 6GB RAM / 64GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)
- Camera:
– Rear Dual: 16MP Super Wide Angle (F1.9 / 107°)- 16MP Standard Angle (F1.6 / 71°)
– Front: 8MP Wide Angle (F1.9 / 80°)
- Battery: 3,300mAh
- Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo
- Size: 151.7 x 75.4 x 7.3mm
- Weight: 157g
- Network: LTE-A 4 Band CA
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)
- Colors: New Aurora Black, New Platinum Gray
- Other: AI CAM / AI Haptic / Super Bright Camera / Super Far Field Voice Recognition / Googles Lens / IP68 Water and Dust Resistant / MIL-STD 810G Compliant / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / DTS: X 3D Surround Sound / HDR10 / Crystal Clear Lens / Google Daydream / Voice Recognition / Face Recognition / Fingerprint Sensor / Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology / Wireless Charging / FM Radio
The LG V35 pre-orders are set to start on June 1, 2018 with an official launch on June 8. Price-wise, we’re looking at $30 per month for 30 month ($899).
via LG