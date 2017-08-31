NewsPhones [Press Release] LG unveils the LG V30, their best smartphones yet

It is that time of the year in Berlin, Germany. LG announced the launch of the LG V30, a follow up of the popular V20. Let me just say that I am a big fan of the new subtle and sleek design. I think LG has done a great job with it and that we might be looking at one of the, if not, the beat smartphone of the year.

The LG V30 packs a P-OLED 6-inch QHD display with an 18 to 9 aspect ratio, Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 64/128 GB of internal storage, 3,300 mAh batter, 16MP rear camera with OIS, 13MP wide-angle rear camera with EIS, 5MP front camera, fingerprint scanner, IP68 rating and Android 7.1.2. The support for the 600MHz bands is a welcome feature too!

One of my favorite features is the Hi-Fi Quad DAC. The V30 will be able to deliver some of the best quality sounds by a phone on the market. That is thanks to the partnership between LG and Audio Experts. Another great addition is the voice unlocking command giving you the ability to unlock the V30 by setting a custom command like – LG used “Open Sesame” at the launch event.

The LG V30 will launch in September 21 in Korea and then will hit the North American markets shortly after. It will come in 4 colors Lavender Violet, Cloud Silver, Aurora Black and my favorite Moroccan Blue. Stay tuned!