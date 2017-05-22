[Press Release] LG & AT&T unveil the LG X Venture with IP68 rating and lots of resilience

AT&T announced today that they will exclusively launch the LG X Venture. This phone was designed for people who are looking for a rugged device that can withstand all kinds of condition.
The X Venture has the IP68 rating which makes it water and dust resistant (1.5 meter for 30 minutes). It also considered shock resistant thanks to the MIL-DTD-810G testing. Spec-wise, this is not your top of the line handset but it should do fine with phone calls and basic tasks. Here is the list:
- Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 435 1.4 GHz x 4 + 1.1 GHz x 4 Octa-Core MSM8940
- Display: 5.2-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080)Camera:
- Front: 5MP Wide (F2.2 / low-light lens)
- Rear: 16MP (F2.2 / low-light lens)
- Battery: 4,100mAh (embedded)
- Memory: ROM: 32 GB (up to 21.5 GB usable) / microSD™ up to 2 TB
- RAM: 2GB
- Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat
- Size: 154 x 75.8 x 9.3mm / 6.0 x 3.0 x 0.36 in
- Weight: 166.5g / 5.8oz
- Network: AT&T 4G LTE Network (GSM / LTE / LTE CA)
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 4.2
- Misc: Micro-USB Charging Port
- Colors: Black / Chocolate Brown
Other: Dust and Water Resistant / Fingerprint Sensor / UX 5.0+ / Qualcomm Quick Charge™ 2.0 /
The LG X Venture will be available from AT&T starting May 26 for $11 a month for 30 months on AT&T Next. For more info hit the source link below.