NewsPhones [Press Release] LG & AT&T unveil the LG X Venture with IP68 rating and lots of resilience

AT&T announced today that they will exclusively launch the LG X Venture. This phone was designed for people who are looking for a rugged device that can withstand all kinds of condition.

The X Venture has the IP68 rating which makes it water and dust resistant (1.5 meter for 30 minutes). It also considered shock resistant thanks to the MIL-DTD-810G testing. Spec-wise, this is not your top of the line handset but it should do fine with phone calls and basic tasks. Here is the list:

Chipset : Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 435 1.4 GHz x 4 + 1.1 GHz x 4 Octa-Core MSM8940

: Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 435 1.4 GHz x 4 + 1.1 GHz x 4 Octa-Core MSM8940 Display : 5.2-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080)Camera:

: 5.2-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080)Camera: Front : 5MP Wide (F2.2 / low-light lens)

: 5MP Wide (F2.2 / low-light lens) Rear : 16MP (F2.2 / low-light lens)

: 16MP (F2.2 / low-light lens) Battery : 4,100mAh (embedded)

: 4,100mAh (embedded) Memory : ROM: 32 GB (up to 21.5 GB usable) / microSD™ up to 2 TB

: ROM: 32 GB (up to 21.5 GB usable) / microSD™ up to 2 TB RAM : 2GB

: 2GB Operating System : Android 7.0 Nougat

: Android 7.0 Nougat Size : 154 x 75.8 x 9.3mm / 6.0 x 3.0 x 0.36 in

: 154 x 75.8 x 9.3mm / 6.0 x 3.0 x 0.36 in Weight : 166.5g / 5.8oz

: 166.5g / 5.8oz Network : AT&T 4G LTE Network (GSM / LTE / LTE CA)

: AT&T 4G LTE Network (GSM / LTE / LTE CA) Connectivity : Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 4.2

: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 4.2 Misc : Micro-USB Charging Port

: Micro-USB Charging Port Colors: Black / Chocolate Brown

Other: Dust and Water Resistant / Fingerprint Sensor / UX 5.0+ / Qualcomm Quick Charge™ 2.0 /

The LG X Venture will be available from AT&T starting May 26 for $11 a month for 30 months on AT&T Next. For more info hit the source link below.

LG | AT&T