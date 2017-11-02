NewsPhones [Press Release] HTC unveils the HTC U11 Life, available November 3 for $349

HTC unveiled today the release of the HTC U11 Life, a mid-level version of their flagship the U11. Aesthetically speaking, it looks a lot like its older brother with the omission of some features. HTC’s main goal with this release is to target folks who aren’t looking to break the bank when buying a phone.

Spec-wise, The U11 Life packs a 5.2-inch 1080p display, Snapdragon 630 processor, 3GB of RAM, microSD slot (up to 2TB), 16MP front and rear shooters with f/2.0, Android 7.1 with HTC Sense, HTC Edge Sense, Amazon Alexa, HTC USonic with active noise canceling and more.

You can purchase the HTC U11 Life for $349 directly from HTC.com starting today. T-Mobile will have it ready on November 3.

HTC U11 life: Premium Innovations Without Putting a Squeeze On Your Wallet Squeezable Edge Sense, Amazing Cameras, Weather-Resistant Design, and USonic Noise Cancelling Earbuds In-Box Deliver Unparalleled Smartphone Value SEATTLE – Nov. 2, 2017 – Building on the award-winning design and innovation of the flagship HTC U11, HTC today announced the newest member of the “U” family of smartphones, the HTC U11 life. Like its predecessor, the HTC U11 life is designed to reflect “U” – your drive, passion, creativity, and individuality – yet uniquely delivers flagship-quality features and experiences at just a fraction of a flagship’s price. The HTC U11 life gives you the best innovations from the HTC U11: Edge Sense , the next dimension in touch interaction that lets you squeeze HTC U11 life to perform your most common useful actions.

, the next dimension in touch interaction that lets you squeeze HTC U11 life to perform your most common useful actions. Amazing cameras , with Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) and HDR Boost on the 16MP main camera for faster, clearer photos, and UltraPixel light sensitivity on the 16MP front camera for awesome selfies even in low light.

, with Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) and HDR Boost on the 16MP main camera for faster, clearer photos, and UltraPixel light sensitivity on the 16MP front camera for awesome selfies even in low light. Durable weather-resistant liquid surface design , incorporating an acrylic glass back that stunningly transforms light with every movement you make – even in rain, snow, or dust with IP67 water and dust resistance.

, incorporating an acrylic glass back that stunningly transforms light with every movement you make – even in rain, snow, or dust with IP67 water and dust resistance. HTC USonic earbuds in-box, the most personal listening experience on a smartphone that adapts to your ears, in addition to built-in Active Noise Cancellation. The HTC U11 life in Sapphire Blue is available in the US and Canada beginning today for just $349 ($449 CAD) at htc.com. It will also be available in T-Mobile stores nationwide and at t-mobile.com beginning Nov. 3.