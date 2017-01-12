[Press Release] HTC unveils the HTC U Ultra, HTC U Play, their newest flagship line

HTC unveiled earlier this morning its new flagship line called the U Series. The Taiwanese phone manufacturer is definitely here to stay despite a somewhat disappointing 2016 year. With the U Series, they moved from their known aluminum body to more of a glass-like material.
The 2 phones announced are the HTC U Ultra and the HTC U Play. The Ultra is more of a high end flagship device with high end specs while the the U Play is mid-range device. Both come with HTC’s new AI called the USonic which is said to have “sonar-like audio capabilities.” HTC also added what they call the U-Ultra 2nd display (like the LG V10, V20) which delivers notifications and other things.
Spec-wise, here is the list for both:
HTC U Ultra
- 5.7-inch Quad HD display with either Gorilla Glass 5 or Sapphire Glass (128GB Model)
- Android 7.0 with HTC Sense
- 2.15GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB or 128GB internal storage options
- MicroSD support up to 2TB
- 16MP, with Ultrapixel mode rear camera
- 12MP HTC Ulrapixel 2 front camera
- USB 3.1 Gen1, Type C
- HTC BoomSound
- Quick Charge 3.0
- 3,000 mAh battery
- Size: 162.41 x 79.79 x 3.6-7.99 mm
HTC U Play
- 5.2-inch FHD Super LCD display
- MediaTeck Helio P10 Octa-Core processor
- 3GB or 4GB of RAM
- 32GB or 64GB of internal storage
- MicroSD storage up to 2TB
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front camera with UltraPixel Mode
- USB 2.0 Type C
- 2,500 mAh battery
- Size: 145.99 x 72.9 x 3.5-7.99 mm
Both the U Ultra and U Play come with without a 3.5mm headphone jack. HTC replaced it with a unified USB C port. The Ultra is said to have HTC BoomSound which I think is a great feature but I am curious to see how is works without the headphone jack. As far as release dates are concerned, the HTC U Ultra will launch sometimes in March 2017 with a price tag of $749 for the 64GB model – pre-orders start today via HTC.com. On the other hand, the HTC U Play will probably end up releasing to other markets later on this year with a possible price in the $399-$599 range. If you missed the announcement event, we have the video below.