NewsPhones [Press Release] HTC unveils the HTC U Ultra, HTC U Play, their newest flagship line

HTC unveiled earlier this morning its new flagship line called the U Series. The Taiwanese phone manufacturer is definitely here to stay despite a somewhat disappointing 2016 year. With the U Series, they moved from their known aluminum body to more of a glass-like material.

The 2 phones announced are the HTC U Ultra and the HTC U Play. The Ultra is more of a high end flagship device with high end specs while the the U Play is mid-range device. Both come with HTC’s new AI called the USonic which is said to have “sonar-like audio capabilities.” HTC also added what they call the U-Ultra 2nd display (like the LG V10, V20) which delivers notifications and other things.

Spec-wise, here is the list for both:

HTC U Ultra

5.7-inch Quad HD display with either Gorilla Glass 5 or Sapphire Glass (128GB Model)

Android 7.0 with HTC Sense

2.15GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 821

4GB of RAM

64GB or 128GB internal storage options

MicroSD support up to 2TB

16MP, with Ultrapixel mode rear camera

12MP HTC Ulrapixel 2 front camera

USB 3.1 Gen1, Type C

HTC BoomSound

Quick Charge 3.0

3,000 mAh battery

Size: 162.41 x 79.79 x 3.6-7.99 mm

HTC U Play

5.2-inch FHD Super LCD display

MediaTeck Helio P10 Octa-Core processor

3GB or 4GB of RAM

32GB or 64GB of internal storage

MicroSD storage up to 2TB

16MP rear camera

16MP front camera with UltraPixel Mode

USB 2.0 Type C

2,500 mAh battery

Size: 145.99 x 72.9 x 3.5-7.99 mm

Both the U Ultra and U Play come with without a 3.5mm headphone jack. HTC replaced it with a unified USB C port. The Ultra is said to have HTC BoomSound which I think is a great feature but I am curious to see how is works without the headphone jack. As far as release dates are concerned, the HTC U Ultra will launch sometimes in March 2017 with a price tag of $749 for the 64GB model – pre-orders start today via HTC.com. On the other hand, the HTC U Play will probably end up releasing to other markets later on this year with a possible price in the $399-$599 range. If you missed the announcement event, we have the video below.