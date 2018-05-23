NewsPhones [Press Release] HTC unveils its latest flagship the HTC U12+, available June 7 for $799

HTC unveiled today the launch of the HTC U12+, their newest flagship phone. The Taiwanese manufacturer is set to put its mark in the mobile industry in 2018. The U12+ is not only beautiful but also a powerhouse.

The HTC U12+ comes with a nice 6-inch Super LCD 6 display with 537ppi, 6GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of internal storage, dual rear cameras (12MP wide-angle and 16MP Telephoto) with OIS and EIS, dual front 8MP cameras, 4K recording at 6ofps, slow motion at 240fps and 1080p, an impressive 3500 mAh battery, microSD support (up to 2TB), Bluetooth 5.0, HTC Sense Edge 2.0, HTC Sense, USB Type-C, HTC USonic with Active Noise Cancellation, HTC BoomSound Hi-Fi edition, NFC, and Android 8.0 (upgradable to Android P).

You can pre-order the U12+ directly from HTC.com and Amazon.com for $799. HTC is offer a 0% financing option for 24 month with payments of $34 per month. According to Amazon, the phone will be released on June 7. Go get it!

Bigger, Bolder, and Edgier Than Ever: HTC Unveils Its Newest Flagship, the HTC U12+ ‘Live on the Edge’ with the HTC U12+ featuring Edge Sense 2 for unparalleled one-handed use on a big 6” phone,

plus the highest-rated dual camera, USonic personalized audio, and stunning Liquid Surface design TAIPEI – May 23, 2018 – In its latest showcase of cutting-edge innovation, unrivaled usability, and extraordinary design, HTC today unveiled the HTC U12+. The U12+ is HTC’s biggest and boldest flagship phone ever, including a vivid 6” display with cinematic 18:9 widescreen, yet it is also easier to use with Edge Sense 2 for intuitive one-handed interaction for snapping photos, calling up voice assistants, or virtually anything you may want to do. There is simply no other phone as big, beautiful, and easy to use as the HTC U12+. Features of the HTC U12+ include: Edge Sense 2: A new touch feedback experience turn the edges of U12+ into the easiest and most intuitive way to interact with your phone. The new Edge Sense knows which hand you are using, giving you one-handed freedom to double tap to navigate the device, hold to lock the screen orientation, or squeeze the sides for taking photos and videos, zooming in on maps, and virtually any interaction.

Power and performance:Equipped with the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845 Mobile Platform with X20 LTE that will extend the way people see, hear, and interact with the world around them. It is engineered to shatter performance expectations and connect you at beyond Gigabit LTE download speeds without unnecessarily compromising battery life. With 6GB RAM standard and up to 128GB storage, the U12+ shatters expectations of the power and performance you can expect from your phone. The U12+ is also VR ready for the Vive Focus (where available) with phone call and notification sync, plus mirror mode to turn your smartphone into your own personal VR theater. The HTC U12+ will be available worldwide in Translucent Blue, Ceramic Black, and Flame Red. In the US, Translucent Blue can be pre-ordered via htc.com beginning 5/23 for $799 USD (64GB) or $849 USD (128GB), and Ceramic Black for $799 USD (64GB). Easy financing is also available at htc.com to get U12+ for $34 USD/month for 24 months at 0% APR. In Canada, Translucent Blue can be pre-ordered via htc.combeginning 5/23 for $1,099 CAD (64GB) or $1,169 CAD (128GB), and Ceramic Black for $1,099 CAD (64GB). The U12+ is also available via Amazon.com.