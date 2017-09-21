AccessoriesNews [Press Release] Google and Bose unveil the QC35 II headphones, optimized for the Google Assistant

Google and Bose announced today the release of the QC35 II noise-canceling headphones with Google Assistant support. This isn’t the first time we hear about this. Someone on Reddit got their hands on the retail box.

The Bose QC35 II is pretty much the same unit as the original QC35s. You get the industry-leading noise-canceling technology, up to 20 hours of battery life. The control on the right cup are still the same (volume & multi-function button for calls). On the left side, you will find the Google Assistant multi-function button. You will have to use the Google app in order to take advantage of the Assistant. On top of that, you will be able to take calls, hear your texts, check your calendar and more.

The QC35 II will be available in black and silver colors. You can find them at Bose.com and authorized retails starting today for $349.95.

via Google / Bose