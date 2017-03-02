CarriersNews [Press Release] Cricket Wireless Unlimited Plan drops to $60 (previously $70)

Cricket Wireless, an AT&T MVNO, announced earlier today that they will drop the price of their unlimited plan to $60, or $55 if you use auto-pay. The original price was for a long time $70 (or $65 with auto-pay). I am sure their customers will welcome a $10 price drop on their bill.

As you may already heard, the carrier is planning to throttle its Pro data plan once users reach 22GB of data starting April 2. This new data threshold is very similar to the one AT&T has.

If you need more than one line, Cricket Wireless is now offering a discount depending on how many lines you may have. The plan seems decent but not as good as T-Mobile offerings.

With monthly Group Save discounts, you receive $10 off a 2nd line, $20 off a 3rd line, $30 off a 4th line. Group Save is also available on a 5th line with a monthly discount of $40.

Cricket also unveiled their plans of rolling VoLTE and WiFi calling later on this year. For more info, hit the source link below.

via Cricket