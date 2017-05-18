NewsOther Devices Pioneer unveils its new line of NEX in-dash receivers with Android Auto

Pioneer announced today the release of 3 new models of its NEX Android-Auto-powered receivers. There are the AVH-3300NEX, AVH-2330NEX and AVH-2300NEX.

Not only these units work with Android Auto but they have features like Bluetooth connectivity, optimized PCB layout, 13 band graphic equalizer, USB connectivity, auto EQ, full HD video playback, navigation and more.

The new NEX lineup will come with Spotify, Pandora Radio, SiriusXM connectivity and HD Radio. One of my favorite features is the ability to use the navigation app Waze. In order to take advantage of some these apps, you’re going to need an Android device running Lollipop or a higher version.

As far as release date is concerned, we’re looking at July this year. Prices will range between $400 to $600. For more info, hit the source link below.

Pioneer