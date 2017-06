ApplicationsNews Picture-In-Picture is a new feature coming with Android O

Although already present in some way in other devices like Samsung, picture-in-picture is the newest feature coming with Android O. As its name states, it allows you to multi-task while on you’re on a call or watching a video. You can for example check your calendar while you’re on a call with your significant other, you can take notes while watching a YouTube video, and more. What do you guys think?